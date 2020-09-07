Share
Saudi court sentences eight to prison but commutes death sentences in killing of Jamal Khashoggi

36 mins ago

The Riyadh Criminal Court announced prison sentences for eight defendants in the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported Monday, in a trial criticised by international human rights groups. 

