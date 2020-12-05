Saudi FM says final agreement in Qatar dispute ‘in reach’

Kuwait’s foreign minister says he is happy with the progress made in talks to end the Gulf crisis.

This comes as Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said he is hopeful a deal could soon be reached to end the bitter dispute with Qatar.

“We’ve made significant progress in the last few days,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan said, speaking to Italy’s annual Mediterranean Dialogues on Friday.

It has been more than three years since Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt imposed a land, sea and air blockade on Qatar.

But the foreign ministers say all parties want to reach a final agreement after holding constructive talks.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports.

