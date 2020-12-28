Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul given five-year prison sentence

A Saudi terrorism court handed rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul a prison sentence of five years and eight months on Monday, with two years and 10 months of the term suspended. FRANCE 24’s correspondant in Riyadh, Saeed Al Jaber, said that with time served Hathloul could be released as soon as March.

