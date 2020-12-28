-
Japanese families enjoy traditional ‘kotatsu’ dining during picnic on the water - 5 hours ago
-
South Africa businesses take advantage of COVID-19 lockdown - 5 hours ago
-
Flying high! World’s most expensive pigeons go up for auction in Belgium - 5 hours ago
-
Santa came to town! Father Xmas pays kids a visit in Spain amid COVID restrictions - 5 hours ago
-
400 centres underpin German vaccination drive +++ ‘Corona’ board game sold out | DW News - 6 hours ago
-
Ski resorts remain open in Austria despite third national lockdown - 7 hours ago
-
A mammoth task: EU rolls out COVID-19 vaccine - 7 hours ago
-
Auto industry evaluates its future outside the EU single market - 7 hours ago
-
Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul given five-year prison sentence - 7 hours ago
-
Pakistan: Ten of thousands attend massive opposition rally despite pandemic - 7 hours ago
Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul given five-year prison sentence
A Saudi terrorism court handed rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul a prison sentence of five years and eight months on Monday, with two years and 10 months of the term suspended. FRANCE 24’s correspondant in Riyadh, Saeed Al Jaber, said that with time served Hathloul could be released as soon as March.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en