Schools open in India as coronavirus cases top 5 million | DW News

Despite recording around 90,000 COVID cases daily for the past week, India has decided to re-open its schools, but only for senior students and on a voluntary basis. Schools can reopen next week starting Monday. The government has said COVID precautions need to be in place for schools to open. But many parents aren’t convinced the measures will be enough to keep their children safe.

In Pakistan, students have already begun to return to schools. Senior schools are the first to open their doors as part of a staggered reopening of educational institutions across the country. The government has asked all establishments to ensure masks are worn and sanitizers are used. Schools were closed in March when a nationwide lockdown was enforced as part of a COVID-19 containment strategy.

Students are also being allowed back to schools in Hong Kong, though only partially. They can attend half-day classes, orientation or preparatory classes depending on their year of study. But one pupil in a primary school has already tested positive for COVID, so all have to take part in extra precautions, making life in class even more of a slog.

