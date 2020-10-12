Scores detained as Belarus police crack down on opposition protesters

Police deployed water cannon and stun grenades and detained hundreds of demonstrators in Minsk Sunday after Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko raised hopes for change by meeting jailed opposition figures.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en