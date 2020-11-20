-
Protect the living, honour the dead: Ending violence against women in France - 5 hours ago
-
Armenia hands over Aghdam to Azerbaijan as part of Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire - 5 hours ago
-
Covid: UK ‘setting up vaccine hubs ready for roll-out’ 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 5 hours ago
-
Head of Serbian Orthodox Church dies after contracting Coronavirus - 5 hours ago
-
LIVE: UN Secretary General Guterres holds briefing ahead of G20 Summit - 5 hours ago
-
Romesh Ranganathan’s Mum is LOVING her new celeb status | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 6 hours ago
-
Hugh Grant has hilariously strong opinions on fish! | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 6 hours ago
-
Tina Fey’s kids gave her an airline dining experience at home! | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 6 hours ago
-
Sentinel-6 satellite ready for launch into space to measure sea level - 6 hours ago
-
Scottish author Douglas Stuart awarded 2020 prize for ‘Shuggie Bain’ - 6 hours ago
Hello and welcome to Euronews live, our top stories:
➡️ No progress but renewed optimism – EU Leaders fail to make a breakthrough at a virtual summit following the collapse of budget negotiations.
➡️ Baseless claims of voter fraud – Rudy Giuliani repeats allegations the US election was stolen as the state of Georgia confirms a vote-recount shows a Joe Biden win.
➡️ The race to release a Coronavirus vaccine. Pharmaceutical companies pledge to try and distribute successful treatments before the end of the year.
➡️ The 18 hour shift workers – Portugal’s struggle to retain and protect its medical front line nurses.
➡️ Germany salutes its unlikely-heroes. This advert is praising the couch potatoes who sit at home doing…. absolutely nothing. We look at the advertising strategy to keep sofas occupied and streets empty.
➡️ And as Europe prepares to launch a new environmental observation satellite, we see why space is the best place to measure rising sea levels with pin-point precision.
