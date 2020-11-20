Scottish author Douglas Stuart awarded 2020 prize for ‘Shuggie Bain’

Hello and welcome to Euronews live, our top stories:

➡️ No progress but renewed optimism – EU Leaders fail to make a breakthrough at a virtual summit following the collapse of budget negotiations.

➡️ Baseless claims of voter fraud – Rudy Giuliani repeats allegations the US election was stolen as the state of Georgia confirms a vote-recount shows a Joe Biden win.

➡️ The race to release a Coronavirus vaccine. Pharmaceutical companies pledge to try and distribute successful treatments before the end of the year.

➡️ The 18 hour shift workers – Portugal’s struggle to retain and protect its medical front line nurses.

➡️ Germany salutes its unlikely-heroes. This advert is praising the couch potatoes who sit at home doing…. absolutely nothing. We look at the advertising strategy to keep sofas occupied and streets empty.

➡️ And as Europe prepares to launch a new environmental observation satellite, we see why space is the best place to measure rising sea levels with pin-point precision.

