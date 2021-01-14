-
Covid-19: High Street chemists start vaccinations in England 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 28 mins ago
-
The Arab Spring, 10 years on: In Tunisia, ‘the powerful are still stealing from us’ - 55 mins ago
-
Security boosted in US Capitol ahead of Biden swearing-in - 2 hours ago
-
Donald Trump impeached for ‘inciting’ US Capitol riot - 2 hours ago
-
Ugandans vote in tense election under internet blackout - 3 hours ago
-
USA: “Shocked and deeply saddened” by Capitol riot, Trump calls for calm - 3 hours ago
-
North Macedonia: Revellers celebrate century-old Vevcani Carnival despite cancellation - 4 hours ago
-
UK: Asylum seekers on hunger strike over conditions at Kent army barracks - 4 hours ago
-
USA: NYC ends contracts with Trump Organisation over Capitol riot - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Security tightens around Capitol ahead of Biden”s inauguration - 4 hours ago
Security boosted in US Capitol ahead of Biden swearing-in
Security has been beefed up in Washington, DC as incoming President Joe Biden’s inauguration looms on January 20.
Social media is rife with talk that a repeat of the January 6 violence could take place.
Then, supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump burst into the Capitol building to disrupt Electoral College proceedings and five people died in the ensuing riot.
National Guard forces have been moved into positions around the capital.
Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports from Washington, DC, the US.
