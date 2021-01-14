Security boosted in US Capitol ahead of Biden swearing-in

Security has been beefed up in Washington, DC as incoming President Joe Biden’s inauguration looms on January 20.

Social media is rife with talk that a repeat of the January 6 violence could take place.

Then, supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump burst into the Capitol building to disrupt Electoral College proceedings and five people died in the ensuing riot.

National Guard forces have been moved into positions around the capital.

Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports from Washington, DC, the US.

