Senegal’s rising middle class targets luxury goods

With the emergence of a growing #Senegalese #middleclass, a host of new brands are rushing to court them, with a focus on #luxury watches and premium leather. FRANCE 24’s Elimane Ndao and Emmanuelle Landais report.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en