Share
0 0 0 0

Senegal’s rising middle class targets luxury goods

37 mins ago

With the emergence of a growing #Senegalese #middleclass, a host of new brands are rushing to court them, with a focus on #luxury watches and premium leather. FRANCE 24’s Elimane Ndao and Emmanuelle Landais report.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment