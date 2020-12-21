Seoul caps gatherings at four as S Korea logs record COVID deaths

Authorities in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, and surrounding areas have banned gatherings of more than four people over the Christmas and New Year holidays as the country recorded its highest daily death toll from COVID-19 and police raided venues suspected of violating social-distancing rules.

The country is battling a third wave with around a thousand new cases per day.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Seoul.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#SouthKorea #COVID19 #Coronavirus