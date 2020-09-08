Serbia: Belgrade residents react to Djokovic’s disqualification from US Open

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Residents in Serbia’s capital of Belgrade reacted on Monday to news that Novak Djokovic, the famous Serbian tennis champion, was disqualified from the US Open after hitting a linesperson with a tennis ball.

“This was unintentional. It was obvious, there is nothing there”, said one resident.

“There was simply and quite clearly no intention. If Novak (Djokovic) is known for something then it is for his fair play,” said another local.

On Sunday, Novak Djokovic was disqualified in the fourth round of the 2020 US Open after hitting a ball that struck a linesperson on the court.

Annoyed by several lost points against opponent Pablo Carreno Busta, while losing 6:5 in the first set, Novak Djokovic, not looking where he would send it, hit a ball with his racket, striking a line judge who collapsed from the blow.

Because he was disqualified, Djokovic will lose all ranking points earned at the US Open and will be fined prize money won at the tournament in addition to any or all fines levied with respect to the incident.

