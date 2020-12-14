Serbia: Hundreds join Orthodox procession against COVID measures in Belgrade

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Several hundred people took to the streets of Belgrade for a religious procession against coronavirus restrictions that was organised by Orthodox groups on Sunday.

People could be seen holding icons of Orthodox saints and chanting religious songs, with some carrying Serbian flags, as they marched following a man holding a representation of Jesus on the cross.

The Serbian government imposed restrictions intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus at the start of December, including, among other measures, prohibitions on public gatherings with more than five people and restricted opening hours for bars, restaurants, and other businesses.

As of Sunday, Serbia has recorded 266,432 cases of coronavirus and 2,331 deaths with the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

