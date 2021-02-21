Serbia: Vucic present as first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines arrives in Belgrade

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and other authorities welcomed the first shipment of 150,000 AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla airport in a Turkish Airlines aeroplane from Istanbul on Sunday.

Vucic watched the unloading of the vaccine containers closely next to Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar and representatives of UK and Indian embassies.

“This is not 150,000 doses but 150,000 vaccines because revaccination with AstraZeneca is only after 12 weeks. We already signed the contract so we know we are going to get the second batch too,” Vucic said.

AstraZeneca is the fourth vaccine after Pfizer, Russia’s Sputnik V and China’s Sinopharm that’s available for immunisation for Serbian citizens.

“We are currently the only country in the world with the United Arab Emirates that has more than three vaccines to offer to its citizens. I am proud of the seriousness, the responsibility that we showed in the fight for the health of our citizens, for fighting to save lives in our country, and for the progress and the future of our economy,” Vucic stated.

