Sesame Street unveils Rohingya Muppets to help refugee children
Puppets Noor and Aziz are tailored to support Rohingya children who fled Myanmar.
The TV show Sesame Street has developed new characters to support children in the world’s largest refugee camp in Bangladesh.
Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.
