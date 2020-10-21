-
Seven people brought before a judge over beheading of French teacher
Seven people, including two minors, were handed over to a judge overnight for the opening of a judicial investigation and possible indictments in last week’s murder of French teacher Samuel Paty, an official from the anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office said.
