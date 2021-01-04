-
Pressure grows on Macron over French vaccination ‘fiasco’ - 4 hours ago
-
US will appeal against UK judge decision to refuse Assange extradition - 4 hours ago
-
UK judge rejects extradition of ‘suicide risk’ Assange to United States - 4 hours ago
-
UK court rules against extradition to US of WikiLeaks founder Assange - 5 hours ago
-
US presidential election: Trump’s made-up claims of fake Georgia votes - 5 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds weekly press briefing in Berlin (ORIGINAL) - 6 hours ago
-
Shareholders vote to approve PSA merger with Fiat Chrysler - 6 hours ago
-
COVID-19 latest: AstraZeneca vax rolled out +++ Germany extends shutdown till January 31 | DW News - 6 hours ago
-
‘Not just incomprehensible but scandalous’: French papers slam slow vaccine rollout - 6 hours ago
-
River transport reborn? - 7 hours ago
Shareholders vote to approve PSA merger with Fiat Chrysler
Shareholders in French automaker PSA Group greenlight a merger with Italian-American rival Fiat Chrysler in a bid to create the world’s fourth-largest car company. Also, the French economy looks set for a partial rebound from the coronavirus crisis in 2021, South Korea’s plastic surgery industry is booming, and Prince’s estate is in trouble with the taxman.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en