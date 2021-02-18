Ship’s crew stranded in Kenya port for more than a year

Syrian crew members have been living on a ship with no basic supplies for more than a year in a port in Kenya. They have not been paid and are relying on well-wishers for food, clothes, water and medicines.

The cargo ship was travelling from Russia when it stopped at Mombasa port.

It has been there since, awaiting instructions from the ship’s Lebanese owners.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb visited the ship in Mombasa and spoke to those on board.

