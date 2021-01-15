-
Covid: UK’s ban on South America travellers comes into force 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 32 mins ago
-
Turkey: Erdogan receives COVID jab as vaccination programme kicks off - 4 hours ago
-
North Korea: Military parade reveals new submarine-launched missiles *STILLS* - 4 hours ago
-
Argentina: President Fernandez signs new abortion bill into law - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Illinois National Guard flies to DC ahead of Inauguration - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Biden unveils COVID “rescue and recovery” plan to steady economy - 5 hours ago
-
Former Michigan governor and other officials charged over Flint water crisis - 5 hours ago
-
Short of oxygen, Brazilian city of Manaus forced to evacuate Covid-19 patients - 6 hours ago
-
Tintin painting fetches record €3.2 million at Paris auction - 6 hours ago
-
Covid-19: France to introduce 6pm curfew, offer vaccines to all those at high risk - 7 hours ago
Short of oxygen, Brazilian city of Manaus forced to evacuate Covid-19 patients
Dozens of COVID-19 patients in the Amazon rainforest’s biggest city will be flown out of state as the local health system collapses, authorities announced Thursday as dwindling stocks of oxygen tanks meant some people were starting to die breathless at home.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en