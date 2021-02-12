Should Israel be investigated for possible war crimes? | UpFront

In this episode of UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill asks Israel’s former ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, why Israel should be exempt from an International Criminal Court investigation into potential war crimes.

And in the Arena, we debate the future of Russia’s opposition movement – now that its leader has been jailed – with Russian chess grandmaster and activist Garry Kasparov and Professor Nina Khrushcheva.

00:00 Intro

01:05 Headliner

14:01 Arena

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/