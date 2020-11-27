Share
0 0 0 0

Sins of the fathers: Ireland’s sex abuse survivors

10 hours ago

The sexual abuse of children inside the Catholic church shook Ireland to its core. Unreported Europe speaks to the survivors and examines if the church has truly taken responsibility for the scandal.

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#UnreportedEurope

Leave a Comment