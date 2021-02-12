Share
Sisters of freed Saudi activist al-Hathloul demand ‘real ’

The family of prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul say they want “real justice” a day after her release from prison.
She still faces a travel ban, and her family wants her conviction overturned.
Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.
