Sisters of freed Saudi activist al-Hathloul demand ‘real ’

The family of prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul say they want “real justice” a day after her release from prison.

She still faces a travel ban, and her family wants her conviction overturned.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.

