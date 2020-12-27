Social media Staff of Rome’s hospital speak to press after getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Five staff members of Spallanzani Hospital in Rome hold a press conference after becoming the first people in Italy to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer/BioNTech jab on Sunday, December 27.

The group includes a nurse, two doctors, a healthcare social worker and a researcher – all working in Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital, one of Italy’s leading medical institutions specialising in infectious diseases. In the initial phase of the nationwide vaccination campaign, the hospital will serve as a central hub for the distribution of the vaccine.

Italy, one of the European countries hit hardest by COVID-19, surpassed 70,000 coronavirus-related deaths this week.