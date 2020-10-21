Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses

Soldiers have opened fire on demonstrators gathered at a protest site in Lagos that has been the epicentre of widespread rallies against police brutality in Nigeria, according to several witnesses.

Nigeria’s Lagos is in a 24-hour lockdown and millions of people are under curfew across the country.

Demonstrators have been on the street for days over police brutality and some senior politicians are supporting them.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from Abuja, Nigeria.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Nigeria #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigera #EndSARS