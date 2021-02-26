Some minority communities in the UK reluctant to get COVID jab

Almost twenty million COVID vaccinations have been carried out in the United Kingdom.

But there is concern some in minority communities are at risk because they do not want to take the jab.

That is now being tackled by national campaigns and local projects to reassure the public, and opinion appears to be shifting.

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports from Oldham, UK.

