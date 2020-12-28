South Africa businesses take advantage of COVID-19 lockdown

Months of lockdown regulations have slammed South Africa’s economy and prolonged a recession the government was struggling to reverse before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Boutique hotels and high-end restaurants have folded, and thousands of people are out of work.

But small township businesses seem to be thriving as people take advantage of lockdown measures – including door-to-door food delivery operators.

A bakery owner in Soweto talks to Al Jazeera.

