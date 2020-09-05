South Africa: Hundreds gather for “Move One Million” anti-corruption protest

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of people gathered in Johannesburg on Saturday as a protest called “Move One Million” took place across South Africa to denounce a plethora of issues including corruption, fraud, gender-based violence and racism.

The protest was organised by the Move One Million movement, which aims to gather one million people in peaceful protest across the country and abroad.

Protesters in Johannesburg were seen waving South African flags and driving their vehicles carrying different banners down a motorway.

According to volunteer Charl Bedeman, the movement’s grievances included but were not limited to “corruption, gender based violence, farm murders.” “The big underlying thing is also calling for direct elections,” Bedeman added.

Protesters also gathered in the township of Soweto, dancing and holding placards reading “Stop complaining, start doing. Move one million.”

“We are tired of what is happening in our country,” said Soweto protester Tumi Mobu. Protesters were tired of “everything being looted,” Mobu added. “It’s very important for us, all race, nation, class, tribes, to become one South Africa for the safety of our future.”

Johannesburg protester Ismail Gabru denounced the ” socio-economic distance between what has happened post ’94 and of course the current regime. I mean, they’ve all become billionaires while the masses who’ve actually put the axe for them are actually the ones suffering.”

Over 18,000 people like the Move One Million movement on Facebook.

The movement was created by the creator of South Africa’s #ImStaying group, Jarette Petzer.

