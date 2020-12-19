South Africa: Hundreds of Masiphumelele homes destroyed following devastating fire

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: Chumile Sali

People were seen walking around the debris left after a fire which started on Thursday night destroyed houses and constructions in Masiphumelele township in the Cape Town municipality, Friday.

More than 1000 homes were burned to the ground with thousands of people left with no place to stay, according to reports.

No victims or injured have yet been reported with the cause of the fire being investigated.

#SouthAfrica #Masiphumelele #fire #homes

Video ID: 20201218-064

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly