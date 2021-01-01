South Africa: Johannesburg holds vigil for COVID-19 victims on New Year’s Eve, as curfew starts

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Johannesburg Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo led a candlelight vigil on Thursday, in remembrance of the city’s residents who perished after contracting COVID-19 as police officers enforced the newly imposed curfew across the city.

The mayor led a memorial procession at the iconic Nelson Mandela Bridge where several police and fire brigade officers lit candles and held a minute silence in honour of the thousands of residents who lost their lives after contracting COVID-19.

Police officers were then seen enforcing a newly imposed curfew at 21.00 local time (19.00 GMT), detaining several residents who were celebrating the New Year with fireworks.

The newly imposed curfew aims to curb the spread of the new strain of coronavirus in the country.

South Africa has had over 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and 28,469 deaths with COVID-19 according to Johns Hopkins University.

