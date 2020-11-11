-
South Africa: Thousands sick due to asbestos sheeting roofs
Thousands of residents in townships in the Free State province say years of living under asbestos sheeting roofs have made them ill.
Asbestos fibres when inhaled can cause lung disease.
The sheeting was meant to have been removed in a $15m contract but nothing was done and the money allegedly stolen.
Al Jazeera spoke to Matsheliso Tau, a community worker who has been looking into those affected.
