South Korea hosts Asia’s largest international film festival
Asia’s largest annual film festival has begun in South Korea.
A film from Hong Kong opened the event – Busan International Film Festival.
It has been a bad year for the movie industry, as the pandemic forced the cancellation of large events – such as the one in Cannes.
So the festival in South Korea is being welcomed by filmmakers and movie buffs.
Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Busan, South Korea.
