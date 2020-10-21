South Korea hosts Asia’s largest international film festival

Asia’s largest annual film festival has begun in South Korea.

A film from Hong Kong opened the event – Busan International Film Festival.

It has been a bad year for the movie industry, as the pandemic forced the cancellation of large events – such as the one in Cannes.

So the festival in South Korea is being welcomed by filmmakers and movie buffs.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Busan, South Korea.

