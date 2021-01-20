South Korea: New COVID-19 cases drop since December record high

It has been one year since South Korea reported its first coronavirus case.

The country has been battling a third wave, but there are signs it is under control.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Seoul, South Korea.

