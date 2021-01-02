Spain: Barcelona rave in full swing despite COVID restrix

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Nearly 150 people continued to party on the night from Friday to Saturday at a rave in an abandoned industrial building in Llinars del Valles in Barcelona province, despite COVID-19 restrictions.

People were seen enjoying the beats in what seemed to be not socially-distanced event with some spotted without face masks.

According to reports, the Mossos d’Esquadra (the Catalan police) ruled out evicting attendees to avoid possible confrontations. Instead, they set up a device to identify people leaving the party and prevent more people from gaining access.

Catalan police Commissioner David Boneta said that so far four of the participants have been charged.

