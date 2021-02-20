Spain: Barcelona wakes up to aftermath of fiery Pablo Hasel protests

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Efforts were underway on Saturday to repair damage caused by demonstrators during protests against the arrest of rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona on Friday.

Hasel was arrested on Tuesday morning by the Catalan police at the University of Lleida, where he had barricaded himself the day before with several supporters who wanted to prevent his arrest.

Hasel was sentenced to nine months and one day in prison for publishing “tweets that included videos inciting violence,” as well as messages that the magistrates considered “glorifying terrorism and insulting to the Crown and other state institutions, such as the security forces.”

Protests are expected to take place again tonight in different Spanish cities, including Madrid and Barcelona.

