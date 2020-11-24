-
Spain: Boeing 747 catches fire while parked at Castellon airport
Mandatory credit: Castellon Firefighters Consortium
A British Airways Boeing 747 that had been parked at Castellón airport since August 18 caught fire on Monday.
Firefighters were seen inspecting the plane after the flames were extinguished.
According to reports, the fire started on the upper deck of the plane and caused intense smoke, although it did not spread to any aircraft parked next to the Boeing or cause harm to anyone.
