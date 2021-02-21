-
Australia begins COVID-19 vaccinations with Pfizer-BioNTech jab - 31 mins ago
-
Please welcome the first clone of a US endangered species, the black-footed ferret - 33 mins ago
-
Spain: Chaos on Barcelona streets as protest over jailing of rapper extends into 5th night - 48 mins ago
-
USA: Debris rains from sky as plane engine fails after take-off from Denver - 51 mins ago
-
Huge rallies in Myanmar as backlash grows over protester killings - 51 mins ago
-
France undergoing TV renaissance amid pandemic - 52 mins ago
-
USA: Plane debris scattered on Broomfield football pitch after Denver take-off mishap - 53 mins ago
-
Serbia: Vucic present as first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines arrives in Belgrade - 54 mins ago
-
Israel starts reopening as Covid-19 vaccination rate nears 50% - 58 mins ago
-
Inauguration of the memorial to remember the victims of Covid 19 in Codogno - about 1 hour ago
Spain: Chaos on Barcelona streets as protest over jailing of rapper extends into 5th night
Chaos descended on Barcelona streets on Saturday as clashes erupted during a protest over the jailing of rapper Pablo Hasel.
Demonstrators installed barricades, vandalised shops, set up containers on fire and threw projectiles at police during the fifth consecutive night of protest.
Several people were seen being detained by officers.
According to local police, some 6,000 protesters gathered in Barcelona.
Hasel was arrested on Tuesday morning by the Catalan police at the University of Lleida, where he had barricaded himself the day before with several supporters who wanted to prevent his arrest.
Hasel was sentenced to nine months and one day in prison for publishing “tweets that included videos inciting violence,” as well as messages that the magistrates considered “glorifying terrorism and insulting to the Crown and other state institutions, such as the security forces.”
