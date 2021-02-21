Spain: Chaos on Barcelona streets as protest over jailing of rapper extends into 5th night

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Chaos descended on Barcelona streets on Saturday as clashes erupted during a protest over the jailing of rapper Pablo Hasel.

Demonstrators installed barricades, vandalised shops, set up containers on fire and threw projectiles at police during the fifth consecutive night of protest.

Several people were seen being detained by officers.

According to local police, some 6,000 protesters gathered in Barcelona.

Hasel was arrested on Tuesday morning by the Catalan police at the University of Lleida, where he had barricaded himself the day before with several supporters who wanted to prevent his arrest.

Hasel was sentenced to nine months and one day in prison for publishing “tweets that included videos inciting violence,” as well as messages that the magistrates considered “glorifying terrorism and insulting to the Crown and other state institutions, such as the security forces.”

#PabloHasel #BarcelonaProtests #Barcelona #Spain

Video ID: 20210221-002

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210221-002

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly