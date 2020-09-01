Spain: COVID patient who spent record 159 days in ICU transferred to general ward

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A patient infected with COVID-19 who has spent a record 159 days in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Spain was transferred to the general ward at the Son Espases Hospital in Mallorca, early on Tuesday.

Doctors, nurses and other hospital workers gathered in the corridors to give Manuel, 64-year-old, a standing ovation as he was carried on a stretcher.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in Spain, the country has recorded at least 462,858 positive cases, 29,094 deaths with the disease, and 134,231 patients who have required hospitalisation, of which 12,312 have been admitted in the ICU, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

