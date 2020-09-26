-
Spain: Demonstrators rally against coronavirus restrictions for the second day in Madrid
Nearly 2,000 people gathered for the second day in a row in front of the Madrid Assembly in the Vallecas district on Friday night, to protest against the restrictions related to COVID-19 and to demand the release of three people arrested during Thursday’s demonstrations.
Footage shows the demonstrators chanting slogans and marching while some of them insult police officers and try to move containers of rubbish into the street.
No arrests or major incidents were reported.
On September 18, the Community of Madrid announced a series of travel restrictions in 37 areas of the region that had seen an increase in the numbers of COVID-19 infections.
