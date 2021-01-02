-
Spain: Dozens attend rave near Barcelona despite COVID restrictions
Mandatory credit: ACN
Nearly 150 people continued to party on Friday at a rave in an abandoned industrial building in Llinars del Valles, near Barcelona, despite COVID-19 restrictions.
According to reports, the Mossos d’Esquadra (the Catalan police) ruled out evicting attendees to avoid possible confrontations. Instead, they set up a device to identify people leaving the party and prevent more people from gaining access.
Catalan police Commissioner David Boneta said that so far four of the participants have been charged.
