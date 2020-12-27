-
Spain: First supply of Pfizer/BioNTech jabs delivered in Guadalajara ahead of mass COVID vaccination
The first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Spain under heavy surveillance at an industrial park in Guadalajara, city close to Madrid, as seen on Saturday.
Dozens of Civil Guard vehicles were patrolling Pfizer’s distribution facility after the vaccines were escorted to the premises in the early hours of Saturday.
An elderly person and a worker from the Los Olmos retirement home in Guadalajara are set to be the first Spaniards to get a jab of the vaccine on Sunday.
The European Medicines Agency said on Monday that the ‘Cominarty’ vaccine, created by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer along with German biotechnology company BioNTech, met the EU’s safety and quality standards.
Vaccinations are set to begin across the EU between December 27 and December 29.
