-
Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses - 46 mins ago
-
Covid: Hancock defends ‘fair’ tier 3 offer for Greater Manchester 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 49 mins ago
-
France to pay respects to beheaded teacher with ceremony at Sorbonne - about 1 hour ago
-
‘Many dead’ after Nigeria security forces shoot on protesters: Amnesty - 2 hours ago
-
USA: NASA spacecraft touches surface of asteroid in historic operation - 3 hours ago
-
Venezuela: ‘Tis the season? Christmas spirit comes early to Caracas to boost economy amid pandemic - 3 hours ago
-
Italy: Pope holds interfaith “peace and fraternity” prayer in Rome - 3 hours ago
-
Syria: Enormous 1,520 kg laurel soap unveiled in Aleppo as historic manufacturer reopens - 3 hours ago
-
Spain: Hairdressers strike to demand VAT reduction as COVID-19 restrictions hurt business - 3 hours ago
-
Soldiers open fire on protesters in Lagos - 10 hours ago
Hairdressers and beauty salons went on strike in Madrid on Tuesday, to demand a reduction of VAT from 21 to 10 percent, as their businesses suffer from the restrictions imposed by COVID-19.
Hairdressers in the Spanish capital closed their doors to demand recognition of their status as an essential sector, as they were considered after the state of alarm was declared in March, and to impose a reduced VAT as is the case for sectors such as flower shops and theatres.
“It affects us because we have to pay rent, we have to pay VAT, we have to pay many things and we cannot sustain our businesses, if we do not have income, we cannot pay, then it is unviable, those who have to pay a little bit of rent, if their income is 30, 40, 50 percent lower, we are doing badly,” said hairdresser Isabel Sanchez.
Similar strikes took place throughout the country, with closures of establishments and protests in many Spanish cities.
