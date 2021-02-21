Spain: Hundreds gather in Madrid to demand release of rapper Pablo Hesel

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of protesters gathered in the Callao Square Madrid on Saturday to demand the release of jailed rapper Pablo Hasel.

Heavy police presence was observed on the scene, as protesters were heard chanting anti-fascist slogans.

According to local media, five people were arrested following the gathering for burning containers.

Hasel was arrested on Tuesday morning by the Catalan police at the University of Lleida, where he had barricaded himself the day before with several supporters who wanted to prevent his arrest.

Hasel was sentenced to nine months and one day in prison for publishing “tweets that included videos inciting violence,” as well as messages that the magistrates considered “glorifying terrorism and insulting to the Crown and other state institutions, such as the security forces.”

