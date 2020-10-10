Spain: Hundreds of left-wing protesters demonstrate on Day of Valencian Community

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of antifascist and left-wing demonstrators gathered at Valencia City Hall on Friday night to hold a march in honour of ‘the right to live with dignity,’ on the Day of the Valencian Community.

Demonstrators could be seen chanting whilst waving flags of the Spanish Republic and anti-fascist banners as the rally was guarded by police.

“Today we are here to claim, first of all, the Valencian identity because we have a history as a people and I think it is worth defending a little bit of our history. Secondly, we are here to claim our right to protest and to confront fascism, which we have seen in these demonstrations in other years,” said Vicente Danvila, one of the demonstrators.

“It is necessary [to go on the streets] to show the strength of anti-fascism, to show the strength of the working class,” Danvila added.

The demonstration was called by the Workers’ Coordination and saw several similar rallies held in the city.

