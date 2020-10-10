-
Russia: Azerbaijan and Armenia declare truce from Saturday – Lavrov - 7 hours ago
-
USA: Hurricane dogs seek shelter in sunny San Diego - 7 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan unrest: Gunfire, chaos on streets as emergency declared - 7 hours ago
-
North Korea: Country celebrates ruling party”s 75th anniv. with military parade - 7 hours ago
-
Germany: Berliners react to new COVID-19 curfew for bars and restaurants - 7 hours ago
-
UK cancer patients missing treatment due to COVID-19 pandemic - 7 hours ago
-
Amazon wildfires: Fears rainforest may turn into savannah - 8 hours ago
-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into effect - 8 hours ago
-
Spain: Hundreds of left-wing protesters demonstrate on Day of Valencian Community - 8 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan: Troops deployed as state of emergency declared in Bishkek - 8 hours ago
Spain: Hundreds of left-wing protesters demonstrate on Day of Valencian Community
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds of antifascist and left-wing demonstrators gathered at Valencia City Hall on Friday night to hold a march in honour of ‘the right to live with dignity,’ on the Day of the Valencian Community.
Demonstrators could be seen chanting whilst waving flags of the Spanish Republic and anti-fascist banners as the rally was guarded by police.
“Today we are here to claim, first of all, the Valencian identity because we have a history as a people and I think it is worth defending a little bit of our history. Secondly, we are here to claim our right to protest and to confront fascism, which we have seen in these demonstrations in other years,” said Vicente Danvila, one of the demonstrators.
“It is necessary [to go on the streets] to show the strength of anti-fascism, to show the strength of the working class,” Danvila added.
The demonstration was called by the Workers’ Coordination and saw several similar rallies held in the city.
Video ID: 20201010-002
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201010-002
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly