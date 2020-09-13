-
Spain: Madrid protesters demand PM Sanchez resignation
Thousands marched through the streets of Madrid, on Saturday demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
Protesters waved Spanish flags and chanted “Government resign” and “Freedom, freedom.”
According to the police data quoted in media around 3000 people attended the protest.
Protesters denounced what they deemed to be manipulation of the coronavirus data provided by the government. The protest was organised by the Pedro Sanchez Resignation Platform.
