Spain: Messi returns to training for first time after Barcelona contract U-turn

Lionel Messi attended his first training session with FC Barcelona on Monday since announcing he will remain with the team on September 4.

Footage shows Messi training alone, as required by the league’s safety protocol for coronavirus. The player is waiting for the results of the test performed on Sunday at his home.

On August 25, Lionel Messi, who had been playing for FC Barcelona since 2004, announced in a document sent to club officials his desire to leave.

Following major backlash against Bartomeu and intense pressure from fans and media in Spain, including a release clause which could have potentially forced the player to take FC Barcelona to court, Messi opted to stay and see out the final year of his contract with the club.

The Argentinean star made the long-awaited announcement about his future in an exclusive interview with Goal.com last Friday, in which he promised to “give all” for the team.

