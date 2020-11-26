Spain migrant crisis: Deaths and arrivals surge on Canary Islands

The bodies of eight migrants have been recovered on Spain’s Canary Islands after their boat capsized on Tuesday.

The boat was one of 17 intercepted in the islands’ waters in just 24 hours.

The European Union has struggled to come up with a plan which eases the burden on the Mediterranean countries taking most of the strain.

Spain says it will provide more tents and hotels are being turned into temporary accommodation – but it is hard to keep up.

More migrants have arrived in November than in the last four years combined.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

