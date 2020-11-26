-
More than one million displaced in Ethiopia’s Tigray region as UN warns of ‘critical’ food shortages - 28 mins ago
-
-
Spain migrant crisis: Deaths and arrivals surge on Canary Islands - about 1 hour ago
-
‘He only gave us joy’: Argentinians pay tribute to Diego Maradona - 2 hours ago
-
Trump pardons former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn - 2 hours ago
-
India: Authorities impose restrictions as Cyclone Nivar triggers floods in southeast of country - 3 hours ago
-
Italy: Supporters light up flares by Diego Maradona’s mural in Naples - 3 hours ago
-
Argentina: Supporters mourn football legend Maradona at Obelisk of Buenos Aires - 4 hours ago
-
Trump pardons Michael Flynn, who lied to FBI about Russia contacts - 4 hours ago
-
Turkey: Izmir rally marks international day against violence towards women - 4 hours ago
Spain migrant crisis: Deaths and arrivals surge on Canary Islands
The bodies of eight migrants have been recovered on Spain’s Canary Islands after their boat capsized on Tuesday.
The boat was one of 17 intercepted in the islands’ waters in just 24 hours.
The European Union has struggled to come up with a plan which eases the burden on the Mediterranean countries taking most of the strain.
Spain says it will provide more tents and hotels are being turned into temporary accommodation – but it is hard to keep up.
More migrants have arrived in November than in the last four years combined.
Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.
