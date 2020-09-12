Spain: Protesters burn Bourbon monarchy puppet on Catalonia Day

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of people marched to the Gran Via avenue in Barcelona to demand independence for Catalonia, rejecting the Spanish state and the Bourbon monarchy on Friday.

Demonstrators marched with posters, Catalan flags, flares, and holding a puppet representing the monarchy. Later they stuck sheets with logos of Spanish companies and institutions on boxes and set them on fire along to the puppet.

The march was called by the Catalonia pro-independence group (CDR) after participating in the ‘La Diada’ Day, celebrated on September 11. The event commemorates the fall of Barcelona to the troops of King Philip V of Spain after a 14-month siege in 1714.

