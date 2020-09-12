-
Cemeteries filled to brink in India as Covid-19 infections surge - 12 mins ago
-
Four men arrested in southern Italy after two British teenagers sexually assaulted - 20 mins ago
-
France: Tear gas flies, several detained at Paris Yellow Vest protest - 28 mins ago
-
Germany: Kurdish groups hold march in Hamburg - 32 mins ago
-
Germany: Antifa rally against AfD meeting in Hoppegarten - 37 mins ago
-
Spain: Protesters burn Bourbon monarchy puppet on Catalonia Day - 41 mins ago
-
Greece: Antifa hold solidarity march for Moria in Athens - 44 mins ago
-
China: Disney’s ‘Mulan’ premieres in Beijing amid ongoing controversy - 48 mins ago
-
USA: “Excessive force and racism” killed George Floyd, says family attorney after hearing - 50 mins ago
-
Venezuela: US “spy” captured in Falcon state oil refinery complex, says Maduro - 54 mins ago
Spain: Protesters burn Bourbon monarchy puppet on Catalonia Day
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds of people marched to the Gran Via avenue in Barcelona to demand independence for Catalonia, rejecting the Spanish state and the Bourbon monarchy on Friday.
Demonstrators marched with posters, Catalan flags, flares, and holding a puppet representing the monarchy. Later they stuck sheets with logos of Spanish companies and institutions on boxes and set them on fire along to the puppet.
The march was called by the Catalonia pro-independence group (CDR) after participating in the ‘La Diada’ Day, celebrated on September 11. The event commemorates the fall of Barcelona to the troops of King Philip V of Spain after a 14-month siege in 1714.
Video ID: 20200911-066
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200911-066
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly