Spain: Superior Court of Justice of Madrid lifts coronavirus lockdown imposed in capital

The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) lifted on Thursday the ban on entering and leaving the Spanish capital decreed by the Ministry of Health, which had come into effect last Friday night.

The order, which established the perimeter closure of Madrid and nine other municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants in the region, has been annulled by the TSJM for affecting fundamental rights of the citizens. Madrilenos will now be able to leave the city to move to other provinces.

Some passengers present at the Atocha train station gave their opinion on the court ruling. “I don’t agree,” said Ester Nogera, adding that “we should take measures even if the population doesn’t like them, so that we can put an end to this somehow, because in Madrid it’s totally out of control.”

The court decision does not affect the reductions in hours and capacity of the businesses, which are still in force.

This decision comes just two days before the first bank holiday after the summer holidays, on Monday, October 12, which is a national holiday in Spain. During those three consecutive non-working days, many Madrilenians usually move to other coastal locations.

SOT, Jordi Salvador, local resident (Spanish): “It is a fail, it seems that in the kingdom of Spain there is a counter-power, the Judiciary, which, far from being independent, is often partial, always favouring the employer, always favouring right-wing parties.”

M/S Passengers getting out of a taxi and entering the Atocha train station

SOT, Rosa Ortega, traveler (Spanish): “It has affected me, because I have been trying to travel for several days and I did not know if I could do it, if I could not do it, I partially agree, but obviously I think we have to move on, we have to continue with our lives, and I think that we can have a normal life being careful”.

M/S Passengers entering the train station, sign informing of the mandatory use of masks

SOT, Blanca Ballester, traveler (Spanish): “It does not affect us, because we already had the tickets, but it affected our colleagues because they could not buy their tickets in advance or make any kind of plan for the bank holiday, so I think it is a measure that they should have done in advance, because they already knew that sooner or later they were going to lifi it, so it is a bit silly measure, really.”

M/S Information panel with train schedules

M/S Travelers at the train station

M/S Woman at the train station

W/S Atocha train station

M/S Passengers walking and others waiting

SOT, Pilar Fernandez, traveler (Spanish): “It doesn’t affect me personally because I’m going to another community now, I’m just passing through, and I think that this is a bad joke.”

M/S Passengers at the train station

