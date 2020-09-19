Spain: Thousands protest against newly-imposed COVID restrictions in Madrid region

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands protested in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol, Sunday, against the recent announcement made by President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, of new restrictions on the mobility of people in 37 areas of the city and its metropolitan areas.

Demonstrators were seen chanting while holding up banners and posters rejecting the measures and demanding Ayuso’s resignation.

The affected areas are mostly working-class neighbourhoods located on the south and east of the city, in which an estimated 850,000 people live and which have registered a higher recorded number of cases, with 1,000 infections per every 100,000 inhabitants.

Madrid is currently the region most affected by the pandemic in all of Europe. In the last two weeks, 43,939 new cases have been found, out of a total of 181,959 recorded cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Health.

