Spain: “We need to continue fighting” – Koeman after Barcelona shock defeat to Cadiz
FC Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman commented on his club’s 2-1 defeat to Cadiz in La Liga at a news conference on Saturday.
“I think it possibly is a lack of concentration,” said Koeman before adding: “I think we lack also some character when we did not have the possession of the ball.”
“It was a huge step backwards in our chances to win the title. It is what it is after a very disappointing result,” Koeman continued. “We need to continue fighting as we have two games on hand to play,” he said.
Barcelona’s latest defeat put them at the seventh place in La Liga’s table, 12 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.
