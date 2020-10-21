Spanish PM to face no-confidence vote

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is set to face a vote of confidence, brought by the far-right Vox party over the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on the economy and worsened the country’s unemployment crisis. The motion is not expected to pass.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en