Splashing the cash: A historic €750 billion EU Covid-19 recovery plan
In this part of the programme, we’re picking through the unprecedented €750 billion economic recovery plan that European leaders agreed on back in July. Members of the European Parliament get to have their say before it goes into action – and they’re not happy with the deal their national leaders have struck. Is the money going to the right places? And might the European Parliament veto the whole deal?
